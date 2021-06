(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 15 giugno 2021 The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, responsible for the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), today announced the appointment of Tania Clark and Vivek Jain to the BDC’s Board of Directors, effective June 11, 2021.

