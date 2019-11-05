(AGENPARL) – Helsinki (Finland), mar 05 novembre 2019 The US Government announced yesterday that it would officially withdraw from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

“The EU deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the Trump administration to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement. The EU remains committed to the Agreement and the world can continue to count on Europe for global leadership in the fight against climate change,” says Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Krista Mikkonen.

Fonte/Source: http://www.ym.fi/en-US/content/52639/26945