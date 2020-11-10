martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
MINISTER MACAULAY TO MAKE AN IMPORTANT VIRTUAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SUPPORT FOR VETERANS ORGANIZATIONS

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 10 novembre 2020

Ottawa, ONThe Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will make an important announcement that will positively impact Veterans organizations.

Minister MacAulay will be joined by representatives of groups supporting Veterans.

Minister MacAulay, along with other event participants, will be available to media following the virtual event.

Date:          Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Time:          13:30 EST

Registration: Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting <a with their name and media outlet before 12:00 p.m. on 10 November 2020 to receive the video call link.

Media are asked to log on no later than 13:20 EST.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/veterans-affairs-canada/news/2020/11/minister-macaulay-to-make-an-important-virtual-announcement-regarding-support-for-veterans-organizations.html

