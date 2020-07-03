MINISTER KORčOK ORDERS PREVENTIVE AND COMPREHENSIVE AUDIT OF THE VISA ISSUANCE PROCESS NOT ONLY IN ST. PETERSBURG BUT ALSO IN MOSCOW

(AGENPARL) – BRATISLAVA (SLOVAK REPUBLIC), ven 03 luglio 2020 In connection with the information presented in the media on the issuance of visas for the citizens of the Russian Federation R.D., Ivan Korčok, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, ordered an inspection under the Act on Control in the State Administration, which will preventively but comprehensively audit the process of visa issuance not only at the Consulate General in Saint Petersburg but also at the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Moscow.

