MINISTER JORDAN TO VISIT AMOS PEWTER IN NOVA SCOTIA

Media advisory
Mahone, NS – The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will visit Amos Pewter to discuss the Government’s plan to help Canadians.
Date: Thursday, July 2, 2020
Time: 11:00 ADT
Location: Amos Pewter
589 Main Street
Mahone Bay, NS
B0J2E0
Jane Deeks
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
343-550-9594
Media Relations
Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
613-990-7537
