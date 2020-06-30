MINISTER JORDAN TO VISIT AMOS PEWTER IN NOVA SCOTIA

(AGENPARL) – CANADA, mar 30 giugno 2020

Media advisory

Mahone, NS – The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will visit Amos Pewter to discuss the Government’s plan to help Canadians.

Mahone, NS – The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will visit Amos Pewter to discuss the Government’s plan to help Canadians. Date: Thursday, July 2, 2020 Time: 11:00 ADT Location: Amos Pewter

589 Main Street

Mahone Bay, NS

B0J2E0 – 30 –

Contacts

Jane Deeks

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

343-550-9594

<a

Media Relations

Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

613-990-7537

<a

Stay connected