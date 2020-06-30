mercoledì, Luglio 1, 2020
MINISTER JORDAN TO VISIT AMOS PEWTER IN NOVA SCOTIA

(AGENPARL) – CANADA, mar 30 giugno 2020

From: Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Media advisory

Mahone, NS – The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will visit Amos Pewter to discuss the Government’s plan to help Canadians.

Date:              Thursday, July 2, 2020 

Time:             11:00 ADT 

Location:      Amos Pewter 
                        589 Main Street 
                        Mahone Bay, NS 
                        B0J2E0 

                                                                                                          – 30 –

Contacts

Jane Deeks
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard            
343-550-9594
<a

Media Relations
Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
613-990-7537
<a

