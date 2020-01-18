18 Gennaio 2020
MINISTER JORDAN PUSHES FORWARD WITH NEXT PHASE OF BIG BAR LANDSLIDE RESPONSE

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 18, 2020

MINISTER JORDAN PUSHES FORWARD WITH NEXT PHASE OF BIG BAR LANDSLIDE RESPONSE

(AGENPARL) – Ottawa (CANADA), sab 18 gennaio 2020

January 17, 2020 – Kamloops, BC  – The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North-Seymour, met with the High Bar and Stswecem’c Xgat’tem Nations, and the Fraser Salmon Management Council yesterday. They also visited the Big Bar Landslide site.

Minister Jordan saw first hand the ongoing work to address the slide and reaffirmed that Peter Kiewit Sons ULC will be undertaking the extensive remediation efforts at the site through the winter months. The remediation work will include breaking up and removing rock debris from the landslide to improve passage for salmon and steelhead stocks during the upcoming migration season. This project will begin immediately and will continue through to the end of March 2020.

The Minister also announced two technical working groups of experts from governments, stakeholders, non-profit organizations, and academia, that will help inform comprehensive contingency and remediation plans for alternate fish passage methods and conservation-based enhancement. Additional options for safe fish passage are being developed in case the height or water velocity presents a barrier to certain salmon populations during the early part of the 2020 migration season.

The Big Bar Landslide, located on a remote section of the Fraser River, 64 kilometres north of Lillooet, British Columbia created a barrier to the vital seasonal northward Fraser salmon migration. It was the focus of an unprecedented emergency response over the summer of 2019, led through trilateral collaboration with federal, provincial and First Nations governments, supported by other agencies, stakeholder groups, and geotechnical and hydrological experts. This governance model will continue into 2020 as work continues on the Big Bar Landslide site.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/fisheries-oceans/news/2020/01/minister-jordan-pushes-forward-with-next-phase-of-big-bar-landslide-response.html

