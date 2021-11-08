(AGENPARL) – lun 08 novembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister Fullerton to Make an Announcement

November 08, 2021

Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, to make an announcement with Little Canada and True Patriot Love Foundation

Date:

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 10:30 a.m.

A media availability will follow.

Location:

Toronto, ON

Notes:

Media Contacts

Krystle Caputo

Minister’s Office

Media Relations

Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services

🔊 Listen to this