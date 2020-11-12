MINISTER FORTIER TO TAKE PART IN A VIRTUAL TOWN HALL ORGANIZED BY THE WINDSOR-ESSEX UNITED WAY

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), gio 12 novembre 2020
Media advisory
November 12, 2020
The Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance, will take part in a Virtual Town Hall meeting hosted by the Windsor-Essex United Way. The Minister will be speaking about the work the Government is doing to support non-profit organizations, charities, and individuals through the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, and share the Government’s plan for economic recovery. The Minister will be joined by Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion.
As this is a virtual meeting, please register: Virtual Town Hall with Minister Fortier
Date
Friday, November 13, 2020
Time
9:00 a.m. (EST)
