Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari to visit Oslo

Minister Skinnari will visit Oslo on 17–19 November 2020. Finland and Norway have strong and versatile bilateral relations. Both countries have a common will to further deepen their mutual cooperation. During his visit to Oslo, Minister Skinnari will particularly focus on the commercial and economic relations between the countries and topical regional and international issues.

Minister Skinnari will meet Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide, Minister of International Development Dag Inge Ulstein, Minister of Trade and Industry Iselin Nybø, Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru and Minister of Fisheries and Seafood Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen. He will also meet representatives of the Norwegian business sector and Finnish companies operating in Norway. Minister Skinnari will discuss with his Norwegian colleagues topics such as opportunities for cooperation in the areas of the green transition, digitalisation and logistics as well as topical issues relating to trade policy, development policy and Arctic policy.

“The green transition provides significant opportunities for expanding cooperation between Finland and Norway. In uncertain times, the importance of both unrestricted trade and development cooperation is highlighted. With this in mind, it is important to meet my Norwegian colleagues and to seek common solutions to improving the sustainability of societies”, says Minister Skinnari.

