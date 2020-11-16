lunedì, Novembre 16, 2020
Breaking News

MINISTER FOR DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION AND FOREIGN TRADE VILLE SKINNARI TO VISIT OSLO

CAPITALE CULTURA: LOSACCO (PD), PUGLIA PROTAGONISTA CON BARI E TARANTO

EDITORIA: MURA (PD), BUROCRAZIA ANNULLA PROVVEDIMENTI PER I LAVORATORI

UK, 115 SOCIETà BRITANNICHE SONO STATE RILEVATE DALLA CINA NEGLI ULTIMI DIECI…

TRUMP 2020: IL MESSAGGIO DI SOSTEGNO DI SYDNEY SKYWRITER PER IL PRESIDENTE…

CALABRIA, COMMISSARIO PER LA SANITA’ ZUCCATELLI SI è DIMESSO

CALABRIA, SALVINI: ZUCCATELLI SI È’ DIMESSO, BENE GIUSTO COSì

USA, IL COMITATO DI TRUMP RESPINGE LE NOTIZIE DEL  WASHINGTON POST E DI ALTRI…

USA, LA POLIZIA ARRESTA L’ATTIVISTA BLACK LIVES MATTER PER AVER PRESO A…

MOZAMBICO: IL TERRORISMO JIHADISTA COLPISCE IL NORD DEL PAESE

Agenparl

MINISTER FOR DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION AND FOREIGN TRADE VILLE SKINNARI TO VISIT OSLO

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 16 novembre 2020

Press releases,
16.11.2020

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari to visit Oslo

Minister Skinnari will visit Oslo on 17–19 November 2020. Finland and Norway have strong and versatile bilateral relations. Both countries have a common will to further deepen their mutual cooperation. During his visit to Oslo, Minister Skinnari will particularly focus on the commercial and economic relations between the countries and topical regional and international issues.

Minister Skinnari will meet Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide, Minister of International Development Dag Inge Ulstein, Minister of Trade and Industry Iselin Nybø, Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru and Minister of Fisheries and Seafood Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen. He will also meet representatives of the Norwegian business sector and Finnish companies operating in Norway. Minister Skinnari will discuss with his Norwegian colleagues topics such as opportunities for cooperation in the areas of the green transition, digitalisation and logistics as well as topical issues relating to trade policy, development policy and Arctic policy.

“The green transition provides significant opportunities for expanding cooperation between Finland and Norway. In uncertain times, the importance of both unrestricted trade and development cooperation is highlighted. With this in mind, it is important to meet my Norwegian colleagues and to seek common solutions to improving the sustainability of societies”, says Minister Skinnari.

Inquiries:

Juha Niemi, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, tel. + 358 50 478 1387 
Christina Lehtinen, Deputy Head of Unit for Northern Europe, tel. +358 50 461 9105

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format  

Fonte/Source: https://um.fi/press-releases/-/asset_publisher/ued5t2wDmr1C/content/kehitysyhteisty-c3-b6-ja-ulkomaankauppaministeri-ville-skinnari-vierailee-oslossa/35732?_com_liferay_asset_publisher_web_portlet_AssetPublisherPortlet_INSTANCE_ued5t2wDmr1C_assetEntryId=31554671

Post collegati

KAMERBRIEF VOORTGANG INZET INTERNATIONALE RECHTSORDE DIGITALE DOMEIN

Redazione

MINISTER FOR DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION AND FOREIGN TRADE VILLE SKINNARI TO VISIT OSLO

Redazione

ADNOC ADDS BULKERS TO FLEET

Redazione

WILL THE CORONAVIRUS EVOLVE TO BE LESS DEADLY?

Redazione

EEAS VACANCY NOTICE: CONTRACT AGENT FG IV – SECURITY POLICY OFFICER – EEAS HEADQUARTERS – JOB N° 351821

Redazione

WFC3 IR TIME DEPENDENT SENSITIVITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More