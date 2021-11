(AGENPARL) – lun 22 novembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister Elliott and Solicitor General Jones to Hold a Media Availability

November 22, 2021

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will hold a media availability on Ontario’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.

Date:

Monday, November 22, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m.

Location:

Media Studio, Legislative Building

Queen’s Park

Toronto, ON

Notes:

Media Contacts

Alexandra Hilkene

Minister Elliott’s Office

Anna Miller

Communications Division

