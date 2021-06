(AGENPARL) – mar 29 giugno 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister Clark and Member of Provincial Parliament to Make an Announcement

June 29, 2021

Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Dave Smith, Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha, to make an announcement.

Date:

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 9:00 a.m. A media availability to follow.

Location:

Peterborough, ON

Notes:

Media Contacts

Krystle Caputo

Minister’s Office

Conrad Spezowka

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this