MINISTER CHAMPAGNE TRAVELS TO LEBANON AND EUROPE

August 22, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

On his first overseas trip since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will travel to Beirut, Lebanon, later this week and make stops in Switzerland, Italy and the United Kingdom.

While in Beirut, the Minister will witness first-hand the devastation on the ground and meet with Michel Aoun, Lebanon’s president, and Charbel Wehbe, Lebanon’s foreign minister. Minister Champagne will also meet with Lebanese, Canadian and international humanitarian partners to witness the work of first responders and express Canada’s solidarity with the Lebanese people following this month’s tragedy. The Minister will take this opportunity to highlight Canada’s ongoing support for the international response to the crisis in Lebanon, including institutional reforms demanded by the Lebanese people.

In Switzerland, Minister Champagne will visit Bern and Geneva to meet with Minister Ignazio Cassis, head of Switzerland’s Department of Foreign Affairs, as well as Roberto Azevêdo, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. He will also meet with Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and with Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In Italy, the Minister will meet with Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Lastly, the Minister will travel to the United Kingdom to meet with Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and First Secretary of State.

Minister Champagne will follow all applicable health and safety protocols, including public health advice measures, and will quarantine for 14 days upon his return to Canada.

