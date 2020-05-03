(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 03 maggio 2020

May 3, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will participate in a UNESCO World Press Freedom Day virtual event on press freedom and tackling disinformation taking place tomorrow.

The event will feature António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General, Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, as well as political figures and representatives from the media, business and civil society.

The online UNESCO high-level dialogue will focus on the importance of press freedom and independent journalism to provide reliable, life-saving information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This virtual event will be streamed live on May 4, 2020, at 11:00 am EDT through UNESCO’s Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2020/05/minister-champagne-to-participate-in-unesco-world-press-freedom-day-2020-online-event.html