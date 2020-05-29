MINISTER CAINES – MAY 28 UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 29 maggio 2020

As we approach the holiday weekend and we begin to witness more activity, the Bermuda Police Service and the Royal Bermuda Regiment will maintain a regular presence around Bermuda.

The Royal Bermuda Regiment will triple their force on land and sea over the long weekend, establishing visibility in public places and stronger enforcement of the evening curfew.

Although the community has been generally compliant with laws and regulations thus far, there is an expectation that the use of boats, beaches and parks will increase during this period.