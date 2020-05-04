MINISTER CAINES -COVID-19 UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 04 maggio 2020

Today, the Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne M. Caines, JP, MP, addressed the confirmation that a member of the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) had a COVID-19 positive result.

Minister Caines said, “First and foremost, I wish to extend my appreciation and support to all our uniformed essential services workers who are on the frontlines doing their part to keep our community safe during this concerning time. Last week, 98 members of the BFRS were screened for COVID-19 and this is the single positive result. On behalf of the Ministry our thoughts particularly go out to the BFRS officer affected.

“That said, I want to assure the public that the BFRS has activated its Pandemic Plan and the team member has been isolated. All close contact colleagues have been identified and quarantined.

“The Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit have been consulted to provide guidance and follow up. In response to contact tracing information we have undertaken to temporarily close two of our fire stations to allow for deep cleaning. These stations will resume normal services this evening and tomorrow, respectively.

“To ensure we continue to provide a robust emergency response to the Island, we have increased our resources at the Hamilton Station. Senior Officers have been redeployed to support emergency response at the western and eastern ends of the island, with additional support provided by the Eastern Volunteer Division.

“The Airport Operations Division continues to operate as normal, providing fire coverage for the L.F. Wade International Airport.

“Lastly, the mental health and welfare of our staff is our highest priority. We have the support of the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and have encouraged the utilization of their services. We recognize that all our emergency services personnel continue to face incredible risks on a daily basis as they carry out their duties. In that regard, I cannot stress enough how critically important it is that the public continue to adhere to the physical distancing guidelines that have been outlined by the Ministry of Health. As we have seen, this is a highly contagious virus that has taken the lives of seven Bermudians. Ultimately, this is about protecting and saving lives. And now more than ever, we urge the public to please be responsible in how they engage with others as they move around the island.”

