MINISTER CAINES – 1 JUNE UPDATE

I wish to start by extending congratulations on behalf of the Ministry of National Security to Major Ben Beasley, who was officially appointed as Lt. Col. and Commanding Officer of the Royal Bermuda Regiment today.

Due to the current circumstances and our risk mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Change of Command ceremony was marked slightly differently at a special ceremony at Government House late this afternoon.

As Minister, I’ve been extremely impressed with Major Beasley’s guidance of our young men and women in the RBR. Under his leadership, particularly throughout this pandemic, Major Beasley has demonstrated the utmost integrity and professionalism. This should come as no surprise to those who know him and to those who serve alongside him. Major Beasley’s history of service has led him from the Scouts, to Outward Bound, to the Bermuda Police Reserves.

He served admirably in the Royal Air Force, and returned to Bermuda to take up his post in the Royal Bermuda Regiment, where he has served for much of the last decade – first as Adjutant, and then as Training Officer and then as Second-in-Command.

During the last year, through hurricanes and other events of national importance, including this pandemic, Major Beasley has commanded the RBR with focused determination.

And our country and our Government thanks him for his service. The RBR continues to prove its extreme value to Bermuda, demonstrating that it is prepared and ready for any eventuality on both land and sea. All of Bermuda should be proud of our soldiers and the service they provide.

Turning to the activities over the holiday weekend, the combined resources of the Bermuda Police Service and the RBR ensured a visible presence island-wide.

Their enforcement activities included managing vehicle checkpoints and overseeing a busy weekend of recreational beach, boating and park activity.

Although the community has been generally compliant with the guidelines and regulations during Phase 2, regrettably, we did see some instances of anti-social behaviour over the holiday weekend. While the Coast Guard maintained a robust presence on the water, yesterday proved to be the busiest day with raft-ups and physical distancing still being a huge problem.

Twelve (12) citations were issued for maritime traffic violations and 16 summons were issued for breaching the COVID-19 regulations. Regarding the curfew period, which continues to be in effect, 1,077 stops were made over the weekend.

There were over 200 visits made to public spaces over the weekend. Clearwater Beach and Coopers Island were the busiest areas – with close to 500 people at these locations during the peak period. Horseshoe Bay followed by Warwick Long Bay were also quite active.

We also had serious instances of anti-social behavior at a couple of locations, which needed Police intervention. The Parks Department’s Rangers were also on duty over the weekend and alerted the RBR and Police to a party that took place late into the evening hours at Daniel’s Head Beach Park.

Switching to the Shelter in Place accommodation at CedarBridge Academy – the Shelter is open from 7:30 pm until 8:30 am. This will continue to be a safe place for vulnerable residents as long as there is a curfew in place. We are thankful to the many volunteers who have given of themselves over the last few months.

We understand that as the island slowly reopens, most of the current volunteers will be returning to their regular jobs. Therefore, at this time we are reaching out for volunteers to assist with all aspects of the Shelter which operates overnight and 24-hours on days with inclement weather. The number to call if you are interested in volunteering is 705-9013.

