lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
Agenparl

MINISTER BLAIR TO HOLD A MEDIA AVAILABILITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 20 aprile 2020

From: Public Safety Canada

Media advisory

Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, for a media availability on the recent tragic shooting in Nova Scotia.

Following his brief remarks, Minister Blair will take questions from the media.

The media availability will also be held by teleconference.

Date
Monday, April 20, 2020

Time
1:30 p.m. EDT

Location
West Block, Room 225
Parliament Hill
111 Wellington Street
Ottawa, Ontario

Participants dial-in numbers: 613-960-7518 / 1-866-805-7923

Passcode: #

Journalists who are not members of the National Press Gallery will require accreditation from the gallery in advance. For more information, contact Pierre Cuguen at <a

Contacts

Mary-Liz Power
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
<a

Media Relations
Public Safety Canada
613-991-0657<a

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-safety-canada/news/2020/04/minister-blair-to-hold-a-media-availability.html

