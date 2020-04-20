MINISTER BLAIR TO HOLD A MEDIA AVAILABILITY

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 20 aprile 2020
Media advisory
Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, for a media availability on the recent tragic shooting in Nova Scotia.
Following his brief remarks, Minister Blair will take questions from the media.
The media availability will also be held by teleconference.
Date
Monday, April 20, 2020
Time
1:30 p.m. EDT
Location
West Block, Room 225
Parliament Hill
111 Wellington Street
Ottawa, Ontario
Participants dial-in numbers: 613-960-7518 / 1-866-805-7923
Passcode: #
Journalists who are not members of the National Press Gallery will require accreditation from the gallery in advance. For more information, contact Pierre Cuguen at <a
Contacts
Mary-Liz Power
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
<a
Media Relations
Public Safety Canada
613-991-0657<a
