MINISTER BIBEAU VISITS LES ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE PRODUCERS AND PROCESSORS

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 25 agosto 2020

August 24, 2020 – L’Étang-du-Nord, Quebec – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

While in Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, the Hon. Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, was joined by the Hon. Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, for a tour of businesses in the agricultural and agri-food sector to highlight their important contribution to the region’s vitality and diversity.

Totalling more than $2 million, the agriculture and agri-food sector of Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine is growing rapidly, and local products processed according to Madelinot know-how are gaining in popularity. In addition to providing staple foods to islanders, the agri-food industry is a major contributor to the region’s tourism industry. Agricultural production and agri-food processing generate some 100 permanent jobs in the region.

During her stay in Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Minister Bibeau visited Les biquettes à l’air cheese factory on Havre-Aubert Island, which is known for its goat’s milk and cheeses, as well as Fromagerie Pied-de-Vent, renowned for its Canadian Cow cheeses. She also stopped at the Fumoir d’Antan, which carries on the herring smoking tradition, and the Poméloi orchard, where the owners produce five varieties of cider from their apple crops.

The Minister also visited the À l’abris de la Tempête microbrewery, whose products are inspired by the terroir and the people who live there. Her tour of producers continued: first at Champs Marins, which grows more than 50 types of organic vegetables distributed at the local market and sold through weekly basket subscriptions; then at the Bourgeois Dumont Farm, the only poultry farm on the islands, which produces enough eggs to supply the entire RCM of Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Discussions focused on the unusual 2020 tourist season and the specific characteristics of the Magdalen Islands archipelago in terms of agricultural and agri-food development. The Minister, who is always attentive to the needs of agricultural producers and agri-food processors, spoke with them on various topics, including access to the Islands, supply issues and the consequences of COVID-19.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/agriculture-agri-food/news/2020/08/minister-bibeau-visits-les-iles-de-la-madeleine-producers-and-processors.html