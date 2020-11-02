(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 02 novembre 2020 Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau delivered a keynote speech today at the Canadian fruit and vegetable industry’s first-ever virtual Fall Harvest event, where she spoke of the importance, strength and resiliency of Canada’s fruit and vegetable producers and processors amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/agriculture-agri-food/news/2020/11/minister-bibeau-highlights-government-support-and-announces-new-financial-tools-to-help-fruit-and-vegetable-growers.html