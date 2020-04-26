domenica, Aprile 26, 2020
MINISTER BIBEAU ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT TO FARM CREDIT CANADA

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 26 aprile 2020

From: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

News release

April 26, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Today, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced the appointment of Jane Halford as Chairperson of Farm Credit Canada’s (FCC) Board of Directors.

Ms. Halford has held various leadership and advisory positions over her career and has been an active FCC board member since December 2014. The term of her appointment is four years, effective immediately.

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an appointment process that is transparent and merit-based, to search for Canadians who reflect public sector values of respect for democracy, people, integrity, stewardship, and excellence.

Quotes

“It gives me great pride in naming such a dynamic and enthusiastic woman to this role. I have every confidence that she will shine in her new functions, and that she will provide a second to none leadership on behalf of farmers and food businesses across this country, as they work hard to deliver quality food.”

–  The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

  • Farm Credit Canada is our country’s leading agriculture and food lender, with a healthy loan portfolio of more than $38 billion. The Crown corporation provides flexible, competitively priced financing, management software, information, and knowledge specifically designed for the agriculture and food industries. 

  • Farm Credit Canada is Canada’s largest provider of business and financial services to producers, agribusinesses and agri-food operations, with over 100,000 customers serviced by 97 locations across Canada.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/agriculture-agri-food/news/2020/04/minister-bibeau-announces-appointment-to-farm-credit-canada.html

