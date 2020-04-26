MINISTER BIBEAU ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT TO FARM CREDIT CANADA

April 26, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Today, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced the appointment of Jane Halford as Chairperson of Farm Credit Canada’s (FCC) Board of Directors.

Ms. Halford has held various leadership and advisory positions over her career and has been an active FCC board member since December 2014. The term of her appointment is four years, effective immediately.

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an appointment process that is transparent and merit-based, to search for Canadians who reflect public sector values of respect for democracy, people, integrity, stewardship, and excellence.