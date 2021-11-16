(AGENPARL) – mar 16 novembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister Bethlenfalvy to Address the Canadian Club

November 16, 2021

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, will speak to the Canadian Club about the 2021 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review: Build Ontario and the government’s plan for economic recovery and prosperity.

Date:

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 8:15 a.m.

A media availability at 9 a.m. will follow.

Media are asked to arrive by 8 a.m.

Location:

Canadian Room (Convention Level), The Fairmont Royal York

100 Front Street West

Toronto, ON M5J 1E3

Livestream:

Notes:

Media Contacts

Emily Hogeveen

Minister’s Office

Scott Blodgett

Communications Branch

