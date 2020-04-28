martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
Breaking News

DISCUSSION: THE ROLE OF STRATCOM IN CRISIS

LIVESTREAM Q&A: COUNTRY RESPONSES TO COVID-19

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 27 APRIL…

THE LEGAL IMPLICATIONS OF MALICIOUS EXPLOITATION OF SOCIAL MEDIA

CORONAVIRUS: CASI DI POSITIVITà ALL’UNIVERSITà SALESIANA DI ROMA

SIRIA: GUERRA E CORONAVIRUS MINACCIANO IL FUTURO DEI BAMBINI

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – APRIL 28, 2020

A NEMBRO, NEL BERGAMASCO, UN CONCERTO PER VITTIME CORONAVIRUS

CONCLUSIONS OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL FOLLOWING THE VIDEO CONFERENCE…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT DUQUE

Agenparl

MINING THE CAMBRIDGE DATABASE FOR THEORETICAL CHEMISTRY. MI-LJC: A NEW SET OF LENNARD-JONES-COULOMB ATOM-ATOM POTENTIALS FOR THE COMPUTER SIMULATION OF ORGANIC CONDENSED MATTER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 aprile 2020

A set of 377 crystal structures extracted from the Cambridge Structural Database and matched to the experimental sublimation enthalpies of the corresponding materials is used to calibrate a new intermolecular potential field for organic compounds. The scheme includes usual R-6- R-12 Lennard-Jones dispersion-repulsion terms, with parameters for C, H, N, O, S and the halogens, fully transferable and unique for each atomic species without distinction among the hybridization states of carbon, or among valence states like carbonyl or ether oxygen or aza, nitro or nitrile nitrogen. This great economy in the number of parameters is countered by the need of using accurate Coulombic terms over atomic point charges derived for each molecule from the fitting of the electrostatic potential (ESP method) of an ab initio MP2/6-31G** wavefunction. The potential scheme so derived, called Mi-LJC (Milano Lennard-Jones Coulomb), is able to reproduce the 377 sublimation enthalpies by the calculated lattice energies with an average percent deviation of 5% and a rmsd of 6.7 kJ mol-1. The potential scheme is also tested and proved applicable for the Monte Carlo simulation of some organic liquids, as well as for the Molecular Dynamic simulation of liquids and crystals.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/lf7tIo0Oibs/D0CE00334D

Post collegati

MINING THE CAMBRIDGE DATABASE FOR THEORETICAL CHEMISTRY. MI-LJC: A NEW SET OF LENNARD-JONES-COULOMB ATOM-ATOM POTENTIALS FOR THE COMPUTER SIMULATION OF ORGANIC CONDENSED MATTER

Redazione

RDO – 13 KIT PER VIDEOCONFERENZA, CIASCUNO COMPOSTO DA 1 MONITOR 43”, 1 WEBCAM, 1 MICROFONO DA TAVOLO, 1 AUDIO VIVAVOCE, 1 MINI PC . P.8.2020

Redazione

SES-REG–07440 – INTER-COUNTY CABLE COMPANY – DISMISSED BY DELEGATED AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-REG–07439 – TAIT BROADCASTING, LLC – DISMISSED BY DELEGATED AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-REG–07442 – BAILEY CABLE TV, INC. – DISMISSED BY DELEGATED AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-REG–07443 – DAVIS COMMUNICATIONS INC – DISMISSED BY DELEGATED AUTHORITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More