(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), ven 12 giugno 2020 We are proud to host this virtual mini-symposium in collaboration with the University of Cape Town Cortex Club. Speakers will highlight research on the developmental processes underlying cognitive control and the effects of environmental risk factors on neural pathways in human cognitive development.

After the talks, at 3.30pm, everyone is welcome to join for a virtual “pub chat” with Prof. Scerif and Donald.

Details on how to join the talk and the informal “pub chat” will be released via our…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Virtual-event/2020/06/Mini-symposium-on-the-Neuroscience-of-Cognitive-Development/