ONLINE FORUM SERIES

Mindanao: Fractured Promises, Continuing Challenges

August 26 and September 2, 2020 • 1:00 to 3:00 PM • via Zoom and Facebook Live

The University of the Philippines Center for Integrative and Development Studies (UP CIDS) is resuming the forum series “Mindanao: Fractured Promises, Continuing Challenges” online via Zoom and Facebook Live. The second installment of the forum series will be held on August 26, 2020 (Wednesday), while the third forum will happen on September 2, 2020 (Wednesday). Both forums are scheduled from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.

About the Forum Series

The forum series aims to harness the research of the various UP CIDS programs conducting policy-oriented studies to examine some of the issues and concerns that define the Mindanao conundrum and arrive at recommendations addressed to the country’s decision-makers and other stakeholders.

The presentations will tackle political, historical, and cultural issues with specific focus on the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Presentations and Speakers

Forum 2

August 26, 2020 (Wednesday)

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Moderator: Darwin J. Absari (UP Institute of Islamic Studies)

Sustainability Concerns of the Madrasah Education Program: Basis for Philippines Islamic and Madrasah Education Policy Review

Arlyne C. Marasigan, Ph.D. (Director, Graduate Research Office, Philippine Normal University–Manila)

Alternative Delivery Modes of Education in the BARMM

Marie Therese Bustos, Ph.D. (Convenor, UP CIDS Assessment, Curriculum, and Technology Research Program)

COVID-19 and Armed Conflict: Exacerbating Precarity and Marginalization in the BARMM

Rufa Cagoco-Guiam (Retired Professor, Mindanao State University–General Santos City)

Forum 3

September 2, 2020 (Wednesday)

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Moderator: Aaron Abel T. Mallari (UP CIDS Decolonial Studies Program)

Bangsamoro during the Transition Period: What Went Before and What is Happening Now?

MP Atty. Maisara Dandamun-Latiph (Member of Parliament, Bangsamoro Transition Authority)

Moral Governance Framework for BARMM

Nassef Manabilang Adiong, Ph.D. (Project Leader, UP CIDS Decolonial Studies Program)

Prospects and Challenges of Philippine Muslim History

Darwin J. Absari (Assistant Professor, UP Institute of Islamic Studies)

Islamic Finance in Mindanao: Issues and Prospects

Yassen Ala (Co-founder, Youth Peace Hub and Philippine Collaboration for Inclusive Economies)

Download the full concept note and schedule of the forums at https://cids.up.edu.ph/wp-content/uploads/UP-CIDS-Online-Mindanao-Forum-Abstracts-as-of-17-August-2020.pdf.

Registration

The forum is free and open to the public, but pre-registration via bit.ly/MindanaoForum2 (for the August 26 forum) and bit.ly/MindanaoForum3 (for the September 2 forum) is required.

Inquiries

For inquiries, kindly contact Ms. Liza Villanueva (Administrative Officer, UP CIDS Assessment, Curriculum, and Technology Research Program) at



