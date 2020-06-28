domenica, Giugno 28, 2020
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: APPOINTMENT OF PRIME MINISTER’S NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR

SANITÀ, SALVINI: SÌ AL BONUS ECONOMICO PER MEDICI E INFERMIERI, VITTORIA DELLA…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD AND DFC CEO ADAM BOEHLER…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD AND DFC CEO ADAM BOEHLER…

BRITISH EMBASSY HOLDS VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE WEBINAR ON COVID-19

SANTI PIETRO E PAOLO TESTIMONI DI GESù CHE BUSSANO AI NOSTRI CUORI

PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: ADERIRE AL VANGELO è DONARSI CON GENEROSITà

FRANCESCO PREGA PER IL FUTURO DELLA SIRIA E DEI POPOLI DELLA REGIONE

CRISI UMANITARIA NELLO YEMEN , I BAMBINI NEL CUORE DEL PAPA

CS_COMO, LUCIA PORTA LA CROCE ROSSA NEL SUO ELABORATO DI FINE ANNO:…

Agenparl

MIND-BLOWING ANTARCTIC SCENERY, WILDLIFE HIGHLIGHT RESEARCH TRIP

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, dom 28 giugno 2020

[embedded content]

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa PhD student Fabien Vivier may have experienced the trip of his lifetime recently as part of a three-week expedition to Antarctica. The Hawaiʻi Institute for Marine Biology Marine Mammal Research Program student was part of a team that sailed from Chile to Antarctica to measure and observe humpback and fin whales. Vivier collaborated and operated drones as part of a large-scale research project led by Ari Friedlaender, whose Friedlaender lab is based at University of California, Santa Cruz.

During eight days in Antarctica, the team measured and observed 16 humpback whales and two fin whales. They also collected audio data and tissue samples from killer, minke, humpback and fin whales. At the end of the Antarctic expedition, the team also spent three days in the Falkland Islands, where Vivier photographed other incredible wildlife including penguins, seals and dolphins.

Vivier posted a blog about the expedition, which includes a video and photos, and wrote, “I was fortunate to visit 12 magnificent Antarctic locations. The sunrises and sunsets were mind-blowing. The wildlife encountered was fantastic and I was able to encounter countless new species…”

All research activities were conducted in accordance with the following permits: NMFS-23095, ACA-2020-011 and IACUC-Friea1706.

Two orca and an iceberg

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/sIpW8tCYBIg/

Post collegati

MIND-BLOWING ANTARCTIC SCENERY, WILDLIFE HIGHLIGHT RESEARCH TRIP

Redazione

INNOVATIVE INTERNSHIP HELPS HONOKA‘A BUSINESSES

Redazione

TARGET GENOME EDITING COULD BOOST AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION

Redazione

PROVOST BRUNO TO HOST VIRTUAL FORUM ON FALL REOPENING

Redazione

STUDENT FILMS GARNER NATIONAL RECOGNITION

Redazione

TIME TO END AMERICA’S 70 YEAR WAR WITH NORTH KOREA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More