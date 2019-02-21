(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), gio 21 febbraio 2019

Napnap present!. The Apo Reef Natural Park’s mascot representing its flagship species stands up for a group photo during the opening a trade fair in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro. The holding of a trade fair is in time for the 2019 Mimaropa Regional Athletic Association Meet that the Municipality of Sablayan is hosting this week. (Photo from Sablayan Tourism)

QUEZON CITY, Feb 20 (PIA) — The Municipality of Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro is hosting the 2019 Mimaropa Regional Athletic Association (Mimaropa RAA) Meet this week.

The event formally opened last February 17.

Senior Tourism Operations Officer Sylvia Salgado said coaching staff and accompanying teachers representing the delegations from the provinces and cities attended on Saturday the solidarity meeting where the orientation and discussion of regulations were held.

As far as she can remember, Salgado said Mimaropa RAA is the biggest event Sablayan has ever handled recently.

Such huge event, Salgado said, could boost both local tourism and economy.

Salgado is hoping that the delegations will enjoy their stay and return to savor Sablayan’s food and tourist spots once more.

A trade fair showcasing Sablayan’s agricultural products, services and souvenirs was opened early this week.

Apo Reef Natural Park’s official mascot, NapNap joined the opening of the trade fair.

NapNap symbolizes the Napoleon Wrasse (Cheilinus undulatus) which was declared as the Reef park’s flagship species.

This specie secretes pinkish organic material that help makes the Reef park’s sand pink.

Apo Natural Reef park is the largest atoll-like reef in Asia and home to stingrays, mantas and the rest of the 285 species of colorful fish.

If delegations have more time and resources at hand, they may opt to go diving into the Reef Park when not engaged in any sports event.

Girls wanna have fun. Visitors test the Sablayan Zipline. (photo from Sablayan Tourism)

For those who love to pump up the adrenalin, the Sablayan 3-in-1 Adventure in Presing Park, Barangay Poblacion is the best place to go rappelling, wall climbing, and riding the Sablayan zipline.

The cable of Sablayan Zipline is about 1.7 kilometers: it is the first inter-island zip line with motorized pulley.

The Glass Bottom Boat trip, on the other hand, will beat any cable-TV nature show: this boat ride will give visitors the chance to observe the marine life of Pandan Grande Island.

On a good day, visitors might see sea turtles among fish and coral reefs.

Sablayan has also rich historical heritage and the Lumang Simbahan (Old Church) is one among them that is selfie-worthy.

Lumang Simbahan, an old church built by the Recoletos in Barangay Poblacion, survived pirate attacks, the 1877 Tsunami, the Revolution against the Spaniards, the Filipino-American War and World War II. (LP/PIA-Mimaropa)

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1018591