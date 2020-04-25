(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), sab 25 aprile 2020
GAZETTE XTRAThe only thing that could stop Billy Pitzner and the St. Cloud State wrestling team was a worldwide pandemic.
Pitzner, a former state champion wrestler at Milton High, and the Huskies were looking for their third straight undefeated season.
St. Cloud State went a combined 39-0 the previous two seasons, which were both capped off with NCAA Division II team championships. The Huskies won another regional championship this season and went into the NCAA Tournament—slated for March 13 and 14—as the No. 1-ranked team in the country.
Read more: Milton grad Pitzner, St. Cloud’s perfect three-peat hopes cut short
Fonte/Source: https://today.stcloudstate.edu/milton-grad-pitzner-st-clouds-perfect-three-peat-hopes-cut-short/