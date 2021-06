(AGENPARL) – JACKSON (MISSISSIPPI), lun 14 giugno 2021 For years now, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, through the Asylum Hill Project, has been on a mission to memorialize the remains of patients from the state’s first mental institution. With an appropriation from state lawmakers during the recently completed legislative session, that effort has realized a breakthrough.

]]>

Fonte/Source: https://www.umc.edu/news/News_Articles/2021/06/Asylum-Hill.html