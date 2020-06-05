venerdì, Giugno 5, 2020
Agenparl

MILK PHOSPHOLIPIDS SUPPLEMENTATION MEDIATES COLONIZATION RESISTANCE OF MICE AGAINST SALMONELLA INFECTION IN ASSOCIATION WITH MODIFICATION OF GUT MICROBIOTA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020

Gut microbiota-mediated colonization resistance against enteropathogen is known to be greatly influenced by bioactive food compounds. This work aims to investigate the eﬀects of milk phospholipids (MP) supplementation on the colonization resistance of mice to Salmonella enterica serovar Typhimurium (S. Typhimurium) infection, with the focus mainly on the change of gut microbiota. Comparative microbiota analysis based on 16S rRNA gene sequence data of mice under different MP supplementation situation allowed us to identify specific microbiota characteristics associated with the varying degree of susceptibility to S. Typhimurium infection. We found moderate dietary intake of MP (0.05 wt%) significantly increased the relative abundance of Bacteroides spp. (p < 0.05) and propionate level (p < 0.05) in mouse colon and enhanced colonization resistance against S. Typhimurium infection, when compared with the un-supplemented S. Typhimurium-infected mice. Whereas, excessive MP supplementation (0.25 wt%) did not significantly change the level of Bacteroides spp. (p > 0.05) and propionate (p > 0.05) and even enhanced the susceptibility and severity of S. Typhimurium infection. Furthermore, the inhibitory effects of Bacteroides spp. and propionate on S. Typhimurium intestinal colonization were verified in an ex vivo S. Typhimurium-infected 3D colonoid culture system. Our results prompted that the supplementation of nutraceuticals may not always be the more the better, particularly under specific pathological condition, and identification of specific gut microbiota characteristics may have the potential to become an indicator of appropriate supplementation in specific cases.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/fH9ZMXz9rWM/D0FO00883D



