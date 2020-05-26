martedì, Maggio 26, 2020
Agenparl

MILITARY ASSISTANCE ON REQUEST AND THE USE OF FORCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 26 maggio 2020

In countries such as Syria, Iraq, South Sudan, and Yemen, internationally recognized governments embroiled in protracted armed conflicts, and with very little control over their territory, have requested direct military assistance from other states. These requests are often accepted by the other states, despite the circumvention of the United Nations Security Council and extensive violation of international humanitarian law and human rights.

In this book, Erika De Wet examines the authority entitled to extend a request for (or consent to) direct military assistance, as well as the type of situations during which such assistance may be requested, notably whether it may be requested during a civil war. Ultimately, De Wet addresses the question of if and to what extent the proliferation of military assistance on the request of a recognized government is changing the rules in international law applying to the use of force.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/military-assistance-on-request-and-the-use-of-force-9780198784401?cc=us&lang=en

