(AGENPARL) – dom 05 dicembre 2021 Milan, Italy : World Press Photo Exhibition 2021

Fondazione Sozzani 05 December 2021 to 09 January 2022

Visit the World Press Photo Exhibition 2021 on its world-wide tour

showcasing the stories that matter with photography from the 64th

annual World Press Photo Contest.

The winners were chosen by an independent jury that reviewed more than

74,470 photographs entered by 4,315 photographers from 130 countries.

Event location

Fondazione Sozzani

Corso Como 10

20154 Milano, Italia

https://www.worldpressphoto.org/

Christian FLAMMIA

