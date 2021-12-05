(AGENPARL) – dom 05 dicembre 2021 Milan, Italy : World Press Photo Exhibition 2021
Fondazione Sozzani 05 December 2021 to 09 January 2022
Visit the World Press Photo Exhibition 2021 on its world-wide tour
showcasing the stories that matter with photography from the 64th
annual World Press Photo Contest.
The winners were chosen by an independent jury that reviewed more than
74,470 photographs entered by 4,315 photographers from 130 countries.
Event location
Fondazione Sozzani
Corso Como 10
20154 Milano, Italia
https://www.worldpressphoto.org/
