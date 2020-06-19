MIGRATION PART AND PARCEL OF HEALTHY GLOBAL ECONOMY

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 19 giugno 2020

Migration has been the focus of heated political debate in recent years, surfacing misconceptions of its real economic impact. But a new study in The World Economic Outlook shows migration improves economic growth and productivity in host countries. In this podcast, IMF economist and co-author of the study, Margaux MacDonald, says supporting migrants now and ensuring migration trends continue beyond the pandemic will help the global economy recover.

Transcript

Margaux MacDonald is an economist in the IMF’s Research Department.

Fonte/Source: http://www.imf.org/en/News/Podcasts/All-Podcasts/2020/06/18/WEO-Migration