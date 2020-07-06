MIGRATION 2019

(AGENPARL) – WIEN (AUSTRIA), lun 06 luglio 2020
– In 2019, Austria registered 150 419 immigrations and
109 806 emigrations, as Statistics Austria reports. This resulted in an
international net-migration gain of 40 613 people, an increase of 15.0%
compared to the previous year (2018: +35 301), but still below the results
of all years between 2012 and 2017, where net migration fluctuated around
+43 797 (2012) and +113.067 (2015). Continuing a longstanding trend, more
Austrian citizens left the country than migrated back to Austria, translating
into a migration loss of 4 343 people in 2019. At the same time, a migration
gain of 44 956 foreign citizens was recorded in 2019; an increase of
12.3% against 2018 (+40 017).
