(AGENPARL) -New York dom 26 gennaio 2020 Over the past 15 months, more than 2,000 migrants who have voluntarily returned home from Greece have successfully reintegrated back into their countries of origin, according to the United Nations migration agency.

Fonte/Source: https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2017/10/569252-migrants-helped-return-greece-reintegrate-start-businesses-back-home-un-agency