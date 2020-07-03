venerdì, Luglio 3, 2020
MIDCAREER GRANTS FUND 5 FACULTY PROJECTS – GRANTS SUPPORT SCHOLARLY PURSUITS OF PERMANENT OR TENURED FACULTY

(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), ven 03 luglio 2020

Grants support scholarly pursuits of permanent or tenured faculty

St. Cloud State University’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs has announced funding for five 2019-20 Midcareer Grant projects to support the scholarly work of permanent or tenured faculty. 

The Midcareer Grant ranges from $4,000 to $8,000 that support the scholarly pursuits of faculty with the expected project of a grant submission or manuscript/publication. An early career grant competition similarly supports scholarly pursuits of faculty in the first five years of their probationary career at St. Cloud State. 

“Three internal grant mechanisms provide critical support for faculty development and engagement in scholarly and creative activities and external grant seeking.  These awards are in service of building a robust community of scholars and in support of the strong teacher-scholar model at St. Cloud State,” said Latha Ramakrishnan, former interim associate provost for research and dean for Graduate Studies. 

These grants support faculty development and are strategically-aligned to promote the teacher-scholar model that President Robbyn Wacker sees as the future of St. Cloud State. The work will be done in 2020-21. 

The grant awards include: 

College of Science and Engineering

Dr. Marina Cetkovic-Cvrlje
Type 1 Diabetes and Baking Soda

Dr. Matthew Davis 
Biogeography of the Three-barbeled Catfishes (Heptapteridae: Rhamdia) Across Middle America

Dr. Jiang-Ping (Jeff) Chen
Reasoning in the Tradition of Nine Chapters-a New Translation and Study of Chinese Mathematical Classic and its Contemporaries

School of Health and Human Services

Dr. Amy Knopf
Development and Assessment of Global Competencies for Students who are Deaf: Confucius Classroom Network of Schools for the Deaf

School of the Arts

Dr. Kristian Twombly
Residency, Composition, and Recording Project 

Fonte/Source: https://today.stcloudstate.edu/midcareer-grants-fund-5-faculty-projects/

