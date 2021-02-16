martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

MICROWAVE-ASSISTED PREPARATION OF MOLECULARLY IMPRINTED MONOLITH COMBINING IMIDAZOLIUM IONIC LIQUID AND POSS FOR ENHANCED EXTRACTION OF BAICALIN-LIKE COMPOUNDS IN SCUTELLARIA BAICALENSIS BY MEANS OF IN-CAPILLARY SPME FOLLOWED BY ON-LINE LC AND OFF-LINE LC-MS/MS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 febbraio 2021

Molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) possess target-customized and range-adjustable selectivity, and hence have been attracting increasing efforts to develop new synthetic methods and new forms of applications. By wisely choosing functional monomer with interaction with certain part of the template, and special crosslinker to enhance the imprinting effect, the results MIP could be expected to possess enhanced capture ability towards targeted template of one entity or one species. Here, polymerizable imidazolium-type ionic liquid monomer was investigated to find out how it could enhance interaction with flavone-type template in imprinting compared to what it behaves in free solution. And combined with polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS), the imprinted monolith in capillary with the optimal imprinting factor (IF = 5.4), was used as capture column on on-line SPME-HPLC and off-line LC-MS/MS. The hybrid imprinting monolith could selectively capture and enrich baicalin and its analogues for further qualitative and quantitative analysis of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) Scutellaria Baicalensis, with a LOD of 0.001 μg/mL. Besides, the structural similarity of extracted compounds was parameterized and systematically analyzed to better understand the resulting selectivity width. This work utilized ionic liquid and POSS combined to enhance the wide selectivity of MIP, which is of potential application in selectively capturing certain analyte group in complex analytes, especially by means of 2-dimensional HPLC system.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/cPY5px1Ob2g/D0NJ06254E

