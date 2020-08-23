domenica, Agosto 23, 2020
Breaking News

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO APPLICHI I DL SICUREZZA, VIETI L’INGRESSO DELLE ONG…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 23, 2020

VACCINO ANTI COVID, DOMANI ALLE 8,30 ZINGARETTI ALLO SPALLANZANI PER AVVIO SPERIMENTAZIONE

SECRETARY POMPEO’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL, SUDAN, BAHRAIN, AND THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

SECRETARY POMPEO’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL, SUDAN, BAHRAIN, AND THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

DEPUTY SECRETARY BIEGUN’S TRAVEL TO LITHUANIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, AND AUSTRIA

DEPUTY SECRETARY BIEGUN’S TRAVEL TO LITHUANIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, AND AUSTRIA

IL PAPA: MIGRANTI VITTIME DELLA CULTURA DELLO SCARTO, DIO CE NE CHIEDERà…

PRESS RELEASE: VISIT TO LEBANON OF THE ITALIAN MINISTER OF DEFENCE H.E.…

COVID, SALVINI: BENE MUSUMECI, SENZA LEGA AL GOVERNO RAFFICA DI SBARCHI MA…

Agenparl

MICROSOFT SAYS APPLE’S MOVE AGAINST ‘FORTNITE’ CREATOR WOULD HURT ITS GAMES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), dom 23 agosto 2020 By Stephen Nellis
(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp <MSFT.O> on Sunday said in a court filing that Apple Inc’s <AAPL.O> threat to cut off the creator of “Fortnite” from Apple’s developer tools would hurt Microsoft’s gaming business, as well as other game developers.
The filing came in a dispute between Apple and Epic Games. Apple removed Epic’s titles from its App Store after the game maker violated the iPhone maker’s in-app payment rules.
Epic says that Apple has also threatened to cut off its access to Apple tools needed to maintain “Unreal Engine,” software that many game developers license to create better graphics. Microsoft said the move would hurt at least one of its own game titles called “Forza Street” that uses the engine for the iOS version of the game.
Kevin Gammill, Microsoft’s general …

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/microsoft-says-apples-move-fortnite-creator-would-hurt-games/9131

Post collegati

MICROSOFT SAYS APPLE’S MOVE AGAINST ‘FORTNITE’ CREATOR WOULD HURT ITS GAMES

Redazione

UK PLANS TO DROP ‘FACEBOOK TAX’, MAIL ON SUNDAY SAYS

Redazione

THE APPLICATION SERVICES IN MACHINE LEARNING

Redazione

ADOPTING PREVENTING MEASURES FOR DDOS ATTACKS

Redazione

TIKTOK TO CHALLENGE TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDER

Redazione

APPLE SAYS ‘FORTNITE’ MAKER WANTED ‘SIDE LETTER’ TO CREATE OWN GAME STORE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More