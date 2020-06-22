lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
MICROSOFT CEO IN CONVERSATION WITH TUM STUDENTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MüNCHEN (BAYERN), lun 22 giugno 2020

Satya Nadella joined Microsoft in 1992. Before being named to succeed Steve Ballmer as CEO in February 2014, Nadella held leadership roles in both enterprise and consumer businesses across the company.

For example, he served as Executive Vice President of Microsoft’s Cloud and Enterprise group. In this role he led the transformation to the cloud infrastructure and services business. Previously, Nadella led R&D for the Online Services Division and was Vice President of the Microsoft Business Division.

Originally from Hyderabad, India, Nadella lives in Bellevue, Washington. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Mangalore University, a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago.

Fonte/Source: https://www.tum.de/en/about-tum/news/press-releases/details/36075/

