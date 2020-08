MICROFLUIDIC SELF-ASSEMBLY OF HIGH CABAZITAXEL LOADING ALBUMIN NANOPARTICLES

CABAZITAXEL (CTX) IS A PROMISING ANTICANCER DRUG. IN THIS STUDY, CTX-LOADED HUMAN SERUM ALBUMIN (HSA) NANOPARTICLES (MF-NPS-CTX) WERE PREPARED BY A MICROFLUIDIC (MF) METHOD AND WERE EVALUATED FOR TUMOR INHIBITION IN PC-3 AND HELA CELLS IN VITRO AND IN VIVO. THE IN VITRO EXPERIMENTS SHOWED THAT MF-NPS-CTX HAD HIGHER DRUG LOADING CONTENT (DLC) AS COMPARED WITH NPS PREPARED BY THE BOTTOM-UP (BU) METHOD (BU-NPS-CTX). BESIDES, MF-NPS-CTX EXHIBITED UNIFORM PARTICLE SIZE DISTRIBUTION, HIGH STABILITY, SUSTAINED DRUG RELEASE, AND HIGH BIOSAFETY, IN VIVO IMAGING STUDIES DEMONSTRATED THAT MF-NPS-CTX ACCUMULATED PREFERENTIALLY AT THE TUMOR SITE, COMPARED TO BU-NPS-CTX. THE ENHANCED TUMOR UPTAKE ALSO INCREASED THE THERAPEUTIC EFFICACY OF MF-NPS-CTX. BOTH MF-NPS-CTX AND TWEEN-CTX EXHIBITED GOOD TUMOR INHIBITION EFFECT IN VIVO. MF-NPS-CTX HAD BETTER BIOSAFETY AND BIOCOMPATIBILITY THAN TWEEN-CTX. THESE RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT HIGH CTX LOADING OF MF-NPS-CTX HAS POTENTIAL IN THE CLINICAL TREATMENT OF TUMORS.