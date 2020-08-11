martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
MICROFLUIDIC CIRCUIT CONSISTING OF INDIVIDUALIZED COMPONENTS WITH SLOPE VALVE FOR HIGH ACCURACY BIOCHEMICAL DETECTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 11 agosto 2020

Microfluidic circuit on disk platform, also known as lab-on-a-disk, is an integrated system for automated high-throughput screening for biochemical analysis. The microfluidic circuit on disk is performing biochemical analysis through sequential processes such as filtration, separation, detection, and synthesis of reagents. Sequential processes in microfluidic circuit operate through the systematically linked components which include channel, valve, and chamber. The microchannel should has micrometer-scale for precise micro-liquid control in microfluidic circuit on disk. However, it is difficult to consider productivity together in the traditional technology. In addition, as the channel length increases, the microfluidic circuit requires much effort to construct components in a limited space of the disk. 3D printing is drawing attention to microfluidic channel fabrication technique in order to overcome the physical limitations in a traditional method. Components in microfluidic circuit can be individualized into each part, and it is possible to customize by reconfiguration of the microfluidic parts according to their application. Here, a 3D valve part in microfluidic circuit that controls switching micro-liquid is developed by using 3D printing technique. Micro-volume of liquid in a slope valve-equipped circuit is controlled over a wide range of angular velocities through slope angle variation. For sequential micro-volume of liquid control, three-line of assembled module is connected to a microfluidic circuit. In the microfluidic circuit with slope valves, the detection of fluorescent dye tagged-VEGF is possible through sequential mixing and reaction process. As a result, the micro-volume of liquid is successfully controlled with high accuracy using the 3D microfluidic circuit with slope valve.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/LC/~3/riNm0Ijwkgs/D0LC00501K

