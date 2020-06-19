MICRODATA: PRESCHOOL EDUCATION

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, ven 19 giugno 2020

Accessing the data

The National Early Childhood Education and Care Collection (collection) is compiled from administrative data provided by state and territory and Australian Government education departments, and the Catholic Education Office of the Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn. The collection contains statistics on children enrolled in and attending a preschool program across Australia.

The following microdata products are available from this collection:

· TableBuilder – produce your own tables and graphs tables and graphs

· DataLab – analyse detailed microdata

Further information about TableBuilder and the DataLab, and other general information to assist users in understanding and accessing microdata, are available from the Microdata Entry Page.

Access to the data is available through TableBuilder or the DataLab, please follow the steps on the How to Apply for Microdata page on the ABS website. If you are already a registered TableBuilder user, please use the TableBuilder – Log in page.

Further information

Information about the collection, including <a notes are available in the <a Education, Australia (cat. no. 4240.0). A description of the collection framework is in <a Early Childhood Education and Care Collection: Concepts, Sources and Methods (cat. no. 4240.0.55.001).









Fonte/Source: https://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/wmdata.nsf/CheckProduct?OpenAgent&4240.0.55.003&19062020