MICRODATA: PERSONAL INCOME OF MIGRANTS

Accessing the data

The Personal Income Tax and Migrants Integrated Dataset (PITMID) was created by linking administrative data on permanent migrants to Australian Taxation Office (ATO) Personal Income Tax records. The permanent migrant data was compiled by the Australian Government from various departmental systems and a number of external sources, including the Department of Home Affairs and Department of Human Services (Medicare Australia). The Department of Home Affairs is the custodian of the data.

The PITMID data is available in the ABS DataLab for the following financial years:

2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17

2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14

2009-10 and 2010-11

Data in this product relates to persons 15 years and over who have migrated to Australia under a permanent or provisional visa with an arrival date between 1 January 2000 and 30 June 2019.

This product contains estimates on the sources of personal income that migrants received in the 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 financial years and provides a breakdown of total personal income by the following sources:

Employee income

Own unincorporated business income

Investment income

Other income (excludes Government pensions and allowances)

Total income (excludes Government pensions and allowances)

A test file is available to assist users in understanding the structure of the data and to test code. Read more about this in <a and file structure.

Access to the data is available through the ABS DataLab, which enables in-depth analysis using a range of statistical software packages. Further information about the ABS DataLab and other general information to assist users in understanding and accessing microdata are available from the Microdata Entry Page. For further information users should email <a acknowledge the continuing support provided by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and the Department of Home Affairs for the Migrant PIT Data Integration Project. The provision of data as well as ongoing assistance provided by our stakeholders is essential to enable this important work to be undertaken. The enhancing of migrant related statistics through data linkage by the ABS would not be possible without their cooperation and support.

Further Information



Information about data sources, scope and coverage, income concepts and sources and data quality are available in the <a Notes tab of 3418.0 – Personal Income of Migrants, Australia, 2016-17.









