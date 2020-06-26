venerdì, Giugno 26, 2020
Breaking News

MADAGASCAR NATIONAL DAY

MADAGASCAR NATIONAL DAY

MADAGASCAR NATIONAL DAY

MONTENEGRO : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT; PRESS RELEASE;…

GIOVEDì 25 GIUGNO 2020 – 235ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

A CULTURE OF CARING: A CONVERSATION WITH GLOBE TELECOM’S GLENN ESTRELLA

SUDAN PARTNERSHIP CONFERENCE: JOINT PRESS RELEASE BY THE CO-HOSTS (GERMANY, THE EU,…

VESCOVI USA, NUOVO RAPPORTO SU ABUSI: IN AUMENTO LE DENUNCE

EU GLOBAL RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS IN CABO VERDE

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION IN MONGOLIA

Agenparl
Image default
Home » MICRODATA: LONGITUDINAL LABOUR FORCE

MICRODATA: LONGITUDINAL LABOUR FORCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, ven 26 giugno 2020

Microdata: Longitudinal Labour Force, Australia, 1982-2020 (experimental)

This dataset expands the timeseries previously provided, and is experimental in nature. The data enables in-depth analysis of the social and economic aspects of labour market engagement over time.

Accessing the data

You can use this data in:

  • DataLab – analyse detailed longitudinal microdata

Compare access options to see what’s right for you or Apply for access.

The Labour Force Survey provides monthly statistics about the labour market participation of the population. It is conducted every month throughout Australia. See <a Force, Australia for summary results, methodology and other information.



Fonte/Source: https://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/wmdata.nsf/CheckProduct?OpenAgent&6602.0&26062020

Post collegati

CHARACTERISTICS OF AUSTRALIAN BUSINESS

Redazione

INFORMATION PAPER: IMPROVING AGRICULTURAL CROP STATISTICS USING SATELLITE DATA

Redazione

MICRODATA: LONGITUDINAL LABOUR FORCE

Redazione

APPARENT CONSUMPTION OF SELECTED FOODSTUFFS, AUSTRALIA

Redazione

REPORT: ARTS FESTIVALS KEY FOR REVIVING SOUTH AUSTRALIA’S POST-PANDEMIC TOURISM

Redazione

LABOUR FORCE, AUSTRALIA, DETAILED – ELECTRONIC DELIVERY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More