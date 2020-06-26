(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, ven 26 giugno 2020

Microdata: Longitudinal Labour Force, Australia, 1982-2020 (experimental)

This dataset expands the timeseries previously provided, and is experimental in nature. The data enables in-depth analysis of the social and economic aspects of labour market engagement over time.

Accessing the data

You can use this data in:

DataLab – analyse detailed longitudinal microdata

Compare access options to see what’s right for you or Apply for access.

The Labour Force Survey provides monthly statistics about the labour market participation of the population. It is conducted every month throughout Australia. See <a Force, Australia for summary results, methodology and other information.









Fonte/Source: https://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/wmdata.nsf/CheckProduct?OpenAgent&6602.0&26062020