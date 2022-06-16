Twitter Michela Roi-2022-06-16 19:32 By Redazione 16 Giugno 2022 0 16 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Irish Foreign Ministry-2022-06-16 19:37 16 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:35 16 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:30 16 Giugno 2022 Zach Parkinson-2022-06-16 19:26 16 Giugno 2022 Redazione RT @mrctrdsh: Una straordinaria conferenza stampa di Draghi Macron Scholz e Zelensky quella di oggi. Resterà nella storia dell’Unione Europ…Twitter – Michela Roi 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleThe Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:30Next articleThe Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:35 - Advertisement - Correlati Irish Foreign Ministry-2022-06-16 19:37 16 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:35 16 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:30 16 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Irish Foreign Ministry-2022-06-16 19:37 16 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:35 16 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:30 16 Giugno 2022 Zach Parkinson-2022-06-16 19:26 16 Giugno 2022 Turkish MFA-2022-06-16 19:25 16 Giugno 2022