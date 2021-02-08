lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
MICHAEL MCEVOY: PRIVACY, PROFIT AND THE PANDEMIC: WHERE WE GO FROM HERE

(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), lun 08 febbraio 2021 In this presentation, BC`s Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy shares his perspectives on how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital revolution and challenged privacy and access to information concerns. He relates efforts by regulators and data reformers across the country and around the globe to hold powerful Big Tech companies to account, while also sharing recent work of his office.

Fonte/Source: https://www.oipc.bc.ca/speeches/3507

