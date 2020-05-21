(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), gio 21 maggio 2020

Ministry of Home Affairs

MHA amends Lockdown Guidelines to facilitate Domestic Air Travel for Stranded Persons in India





20 MAY 2020 10:00PM by PIB Delhi

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has amended the guidelines on lockdown measures to fight COVID-19, so as tofacilitate domestic air travel for stranded persons in India.

Detailed guidelines for operation of airports and air travel of passengers would be issued by Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Click here to see the Official Document

