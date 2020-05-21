giovedì, Maggio 21, 2020
Breaking News

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 20 MAY…

CULTURE SECRETARY ANNOUNCES CULTURAL RENEWAL TASKFORCE

NEW CULTURE COMMISSIONER NAMED AND TASKFORCE SET UP TO AID SECTOR RECOVERY FROM…

INFORMATION FOR HELP TO BUY: EQUITY LOAN CUSTOMERS DURING CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

BENIN : SIXTH REVIEW UNDER THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT, AND REQUEST…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2497 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2498 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2499 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1819 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1705 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

MHA AMENDS LOCKDOWN GUIDELINES TO FACILITATE DOMESTIC AIR TRAVEL FOR STRANDED PERSONS IN INDIA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), gio 21 maggio 2020

Ministry of Home Affairs

MHA amends Lockdown Guidelines to facilitate Domestic Air Travel for Stranded Persons in India

Posted On:
20 MAY 2020 10:00PM by PIB Delhi

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has amended the guidelines on lockdown measures to fight COVID-19, so as tofacilitate domestic air travel for stranded persons in India.

Detailed guidelines for operation of airports and air travel of passengers would be issued by Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Click here to see the Official Document

*****

VG/SNC/VM

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 330

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1625578

Post collegati

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 20 MAY 2020

Redazione

MHA AMENDS LOCKDOWN GUIDELINES TO FACILITATE DOMESTIC AIR TRAVEL FOR STRANDED PERSONS IN INDIA

Redazione

CORONA AS A CATALYST FOR DIGITIZATION

Redazione

ONLINE SEARCHES FOR CORONAVIRUS SPIKED AFTER 1ST CASE REPORTS, DWINDLED SHORTLY AFTER

Redazione

ECOCENTRO, RIPRISTINATO IL SERVIZIO

Redazione

COVID-19 : LA PLATEFORME « MASQUES-PME.LAPOSTE.NET » EST DéSORMAIS ACCESSIBLE AUX AGRICULTEURS ET AUX PME

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More