lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
Breaking News

MINISTER HARAKKA ATTENDS A MEETING OF EU TELECOMMUNICATIONS MINISTERS

MES DE EUROPA EN VENEZUELA: CONCURSO DE FOTOGRAFíA “EL MUNDO DESDE MI…

CORONAVIRUS, DI MAIO: AGIRE CON SENSO CIVICO, ONORARE CHI IN PRIMA LINEA…

CORONAVIRUS, WTTC DELINEA LA NUOVA NORMALITA’ SU COME SARANNO I VIAGGI

FIONA DICKIE ON BECOMING THE PUBS CODE ADJUDICATOR

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: INTEGREREMO COMITATI CON COINVOLGIMENTO DI PIU’ DONNE

CORONAVIRUS, SPADAFORA: ECCO LE LINEE GUIDA PER LA PRATICA DEGLI SPORT INDIVIDUALI

CS_ITS, AZZOLINA FIRMA IL DECRETO: ASSEGNATE RISORSE PER OLTRE 33 MILIONI DI…

IRLANDA. SU “FASE 2” DICHIARAZIONE CONGIUNTA DELLE CHIESE CRISTIANE

Agenparl

MG3(BI,SB)2 SINGLE CRYSTALS TOWARDS HIGH THERMOELECTRIC PERFORMANCE

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020

The rapid growth of the thermoelectric cooler market makes the development of novel room temperature thermoelectric materials of great importance. Ternary n-type Mg3(Bi,Sb)2 alloys are promising alternatives to the state-of-the-art Bi2(Te,Se)3 alloys but grain boundary resistance is the most important limitation. n-type Mg3(Bi,Sb)2 single crystals with negligible grain boundaries are expected to have particularly high zT but have rarely been realized due to the demanding Mg-rich growth conditions required. Here, we report, for the first time, the thermoelectric properties of n-type Mg3(Bi,Sb)2 alloyed single crystals grown by a one-step Mg-flux method using sealed tantalum tubes. High weighted mobility ~140 cm2V-1s-1 and a high zT of 0.82 at 315 K are achieved in Y-doped Mg3Bi1.25Sb0.75 single crystals. Through both experimental angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy and theoretical calculations, we denote the origin of the high thermoelectric performance from a point of view of band widening effect and electronegativity, as well as the necessity to form high Bi/Sb ratio ternary Mg3(Bi,Sb)2 alloys. The present work paves the way for further development of Mg3(Bi,Sb)2 for near room temperature thermoelectric applications.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/EE/~3/zDnpWAcSqKI/D0EE00838A

Post collegati

CORRESPONDENCE: PHE PRIORITIES IN HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE: 2020 TO 2021

Redazione

MINISTER HARAKKA ATTENDS A MEETING OF EU TELECOMMUNICATIONS MINISTERS

Redazione

FELIXSTOWE AND LA SPEZIA BEAR BRUNT OF BLANKED SAILINGS

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): APPLY FOR THE ZOOS SUPPORT FUND

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): SUPPORT FOR ZOOS AND AQUARIUMS

Redazione

PROCEDURA NEGOZIATA MEPA – AFFIDAMENTO SERVIZI DI NOLEGGIO ATTREZZATURE DA SPIAGGIA, PULIZIA, RISTORAZIONE E BAR, SALVAMENTO A MARE E MANUTENZIONE CONSERVATIVA STRUTTURA E IMPIANTI PRESSO IL CENTRO BALNEARE MACCARESE ROMA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More