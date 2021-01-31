(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), dom 31 gennaio 2021 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania strongly condemns mass detentions and the use of violence against peaceful protesters in the Russian Federation marching in protest against the lawlessness of the government and in support of the arrested leader of the opposition Alexei Navalny for the second weekend already.

Fonte/Source: //www.urm.lt/default/en/news/mfa-strongly-condemns-mass-arrests-and-use-of-violence-against-peaceful-protesters-in-russia