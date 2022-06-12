Twitter MFA Russia 🇷🇺-2022-06-12 10:13 By Redazione 12 Giugno 2022 0 26 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Pope Francis-2022-06-12 10:30 12 Giugno 2022 Formula 1-2022-06-12 10:29 12 Giugno 2022 Süleyman Soylu-2022-06-12 10:27 12 Giugno 2022 Formula 1-2022-06-12 10:26 12 Giugno 2022 Redazione RT @DrSJaishankar: Greetings to FM Sergey Lavrov and the Government and people of the Russian Federation on their National Day. We take fo…Twitter – MFA Russia 🇷🇺 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleNarendra Modi-2022-06-12 10:02Next articleRosato (IV) seggi chiusi grave danno per i diritti di chi vuole votare - Advertisement - Correlati Pope Francis-2022-06-12 10:30 12 Giugno 2022 Formula 1-2022-06-12 10:29 12 Giugno 2022 Süleyman Soylu-2022-06-12 10:27 12 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Pope Francis-2022-06-12 10:30 12 Giugno 2022 Formula 1-2022-06-12 10:29 12 Giugno 2022 Süleyman Soylu-2022-06-12 10:27 12 Giugno 2022 Formula 1-2022-06-12 10:26 12 Giugno 2022 Formula 1-2022-06-12 10:26 12 Giugno 2022