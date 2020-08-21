venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
MEXICO: TOMATO ANNUAL

MEXICO: TOMATO ANNUAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 21 agosto 2020

Poor weather conditions during harvest in Sinaloa, the top tomato producing state in Mexico, plus demand and supply chain challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in slightly lower forecasted production and trade in fresh tomatoes. However, spring/summer supplies from central Mexico are expected to meet all demand to the United States for the remainder of the marketing year. Fall/winter tomato producers experienced significant effects from the Covid-19 pandemic, due to reduced demand in both the United States and Mexico from the hotel and restaurant industries shutting down operations for a number of months in the spring and summer, corresponding directly with the harvesting season.

Mexico: Tomato Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/mexico-tomato-annual-3

